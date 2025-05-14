3 Candidates to be Interviewed for Vacancy on Prescott City Council

5/14 Tuesday, the Prescott City Council chose which candidates will move forward to the interview stage for the vacancy on the council. The interviews will be conducted during a Special Meeting next Tuesday, at 1:30,in council chambers. The candidates are Patrick Grady, Sherrie Hanna and Rex Mason. The person chosen will fill the seat through November 2027.
