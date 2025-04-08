2nd Round of Comments Being Taken on Candidates for Coconino County Superior Court/Press Release Attached

The Commission will meet to interview the candidates on May 1, 2025. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and held at the Coconino County Superior Court, Jury Assembly Room, 200 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001. The interview agenda will be posted on the Commission’s website at least seven days prior to the meeting.

Members of the public may address the Commission on May 1. Written comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected] or mailed to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ 85007. It is not necessary to submit multiple copies of written comments – email is preferred. Comments must be received no later than April 28 to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered.

Following the interviews, the Commission will recommend at least three nominees for the opening to Gov. Katie Hobbs, who will appoint the new judge.