2nd Round of Comments Being Taken on Candidates for Coconino County Superior Court/Press Release Attached

April 8, 2025 /

Candidate Information and how to comment included on this release.

Public Asked for Input on Four Candidates for Vacancy

on Superior Court in Coconino County
PHOENIX – The Coconino County Commission on Trial Court Appointments is seeking public input on four candidates for a vacancy on the Superior Court in Coconino County created by the upcoming retirement of Hon. Elaine Fridlund-Horne.

 

The candidates are:
  • Charles W. Doughty
  • Bryan F. Shea
  • Paul V. Stearns
  • Marianne E. Sullivan
Candidate applications can be viewed online at the Commission’s website, azcourts.gov/jnc.

The Commission will meet to interview the candidates on May 1, 2025. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and held at the Coconino County Superior Court, Jury Assembly Room, 200 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ 86001. The interview agenda will be posted on the Commission’s website at least seven days prior to the meeting.

Members of the public may address the Commission on May 1. Written comments may also be submitted via email to [email protected] or mailed to 1501 W. Washington, Suite 221, Phoenix, AZ 85007. It is not necessary to submit multiple copies of written comments – email is preferred. Comments must be received no later than April 28 to be considered. Anonymous comments cannot be considered.

Following the interviews, the Commission will recommend at least three nominees for the opening to Gov. Katie Hobbs, who will appoint the new judge.

