MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

26 New Large Fires Reported in US this Week

April 25, 2025 /

4/25 The National Interagency Fire Center says 26-new large fires were reported this past week. Wildland firefighters contained 24 of those fires. Fire managers across the country are preparing for what could be an active fire year. With more people heading outdoors to hike, camp, and explore public lands, it’s especially important to be careful with fire. Nearly 85% of wildfires are human-caused and preventable.

You May Also Like

maximizing business profit through a well optimized website
Maximizing Business Profit Through a Well-Optimized Website
December 30, 2024
from am fm to digital how radio stations expand their reach
From AM/FM to Digital: How Radio Stations Expand Their Reach
January 14, 2025
radio advertising a new era of digital integration
Radio Advertising: A New Era of Digital Integration
February 13, 2025
YAVAPAI BROADCASTING ,MY RADIO PLACE

Your online media center for six radio stations in Northern Arizona, plus VVTV Sparklight 1056 and Suddenlink 2! Proudly brought to you by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation.

Stations

Contact Us

Yavapai Broadcasting Main Office 

 

 

  • 3405 E. Ste Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Yavapai Broadcasting Prescott Valley 

 

  • 7120 Pav Way, Ste 104, Prescott Valley AZ 86314

Yavapai Broadcasting Flagstaff

  • 1800 S Milton Road, Stuite 105, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Get Connected

Facebook-f Envelope

Jackie Bessler – Yavapai Broadcasting

Mike Jensen Director of Sales and Marketing

Sales Staff

Todd BeckPrescott/Prescott Valley

Kelly Baldwin –  Prescott/Prescott Valley

Stephanie Preston – Flagstaff

Geonna Hazzard Cottonwood/Verde Valley

Lizzy McNett – Digital Specialist

2025 © My Radio Place by Yavapai Broadcasting Corporation, All rights reserved

Website Developed by YBC Digital