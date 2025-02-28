MY RADIO PLACE

21 New Wildfires Reported This Week/National Interagency Fire Center Report

February 28, 2025 /
Twenty-one new large fires were reported this week, with the majority in the Southern Area and the rest in the Rocky Mountain Area. 100% containment has already been achieved on eight of these fires. Active fire behavior and threats to structures are reported on several fires throughout the Southern Area. Nationwide, the largest active incident, at 50,000 acres, is the Dismal River Ranch Fire in Nebraska, which is currently 85% contained.

So far in Fire Year 2025, 5,245 wildfires have burned 108,535 acres across the United States. This is above the 10-year average of 4,526 wildfires and almost identical to the 10-year average acreage of 108,534.
Building a home in or bordering the wildlands may mean fewer neighbors, but keeping such homes safe from wildfire requires special attention to landscaping. The primary goal is to reduce flammable vegetation for at least 30 feet around your home, so that continuous fuels would not carry an approaching fire to your door. Carefully space trees and low growing plants and plant fire-resistant shrubs and flowers. Consider including non-flammable objects such as rocks in your landscape design. Create walkways and separate your barbeque area. Your local garden center is a good resource for firewise landscaping suggestions specific to your area.

