21 New Wildfires Reported This Week/National Interagency Fire Center Report

Twenty-one new large fires were reported this week, with the majority in the Southern Area and the rest in the Rocky Mountain Area. 100% containment has already been achieved on eight of these fires. Active fire behavior and threats to structures are reported on several fires throughout the Southern Area. Nationwide, the largest active incident, at 50,000 acres, is the Dismal River Ranch Fire in Nebraska, which is currently 85% contained.

So far in Fire Year 2025, 5,245 wildfires have burned 108,535 acres across the United States. This is above the 10-year average of 4,526 wildfires and almost identical to the 10-year average acreage of 108,534.