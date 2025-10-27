2025 Arizona Wildland Urban Interface Summit in Prescott this Week

10/27 The Prescott Fire Department says the 2025 Arizona Wildland Urban Interface Summit will take place this week, tomorrow through Thursday at the Sam Hill Warehouse. Nearly 200-participants from around the state are registered to attend. The summit will include a focus on home hardening strategies, home insurance policies related to wildfire, new technologies and statewide updates related to wildfire and safety. Those who attend will also tour the Prescott National Forest Fire Center and the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Tribute and Learning Center.