2022 Fuels Reduction Project Helps Slow Wildfire in Show Low

4/22 The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says a fuels reduction project near Show Low in 2022, helped slow down and limit the damage caused by a recent wildfire. Crews worked on 154-acres near the city’s Walmart and Home Depot stores with the goal of reducing wildfire risk. April 13-th, fire crews responded to a brush fire east of the Walmart. Due to a lack of fuel for the fire to burn, it was quickly contained to a 20-foot by 20-foot area. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office looked for suspects in the area, but none were located. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
