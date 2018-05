YCSO issued a sex offender notification for residents living near vacant land in Ash Fork. In 1993, 57-year old Jeffery Nolan Davila, who was 32 at the time, was convicted in Oregon of sodomizing an 8-year old male child known to him. Davila’s address in Ash Fork lists him as living on vacant land. Davila is a level 2 offender or an intermediate risk to the community.