The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Boards of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation and Personnel

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill five vacancies on the Council appointed Board of Adjustment. The City is also seeking candidates to fill a partial term on the Parks and Recreation Commission for an existing member, as well as a partial seat on its Personnel Board.  These are volunteer appointments; commissioners serve without pay. Applicants must be residents of the City of Cottonwood Applications are available at the Human Resources office on North Main St., at  City Hall or on-line at cottonwoodaz.gov

