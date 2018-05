In addition to motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians will benefit from ADOTs Highway 260 widening project between Camp Verde and Cottonwood in the Verde Valley. As they widen and divide 9 miles of the highway, crews recently finished paving a 10-foot wide multiuse path on the south side of SR 260 between Wilshire and Cherry Creek roads. The path which was built at a cost of $300,000, stretches about 2 miles. The $62 million project is on schedule to wrap up by the end of the year.