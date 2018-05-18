Governor Doug Ducey signs bill to let police use HOV Lane after original veto

Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2383, which allows on-duty police officers, firefighters and paramedics to use the carpool lane without a second person in their car. Previously, only tow truck drivers, motorcyclists and public transit drivers and drivers of certain energy-efficient vehicles could use the high-occupancy vehicle lane when driving alone. The new law clarifies that police officers and other emergency workers can use the HOV lane in non-emergency situations when they are on duty. Previously, Ducey vetoed a similar bill because he says it excluded unmarked police vehicles. HB 2383 includes both marked and undercover police cars.