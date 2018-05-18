Flagstaff Police looking for possible arsonists in the Country Club area

Flagstaff Police have responded to four small fires that are suspected to be arson between May 14th and 16th in the Country Club Neighborhood. Officials say the first report occurred at the 4500 block of Wild Elk Trail. The second report occurred at the 2300 block of North Broken Loop Circle Road and the third report occurred at the 4400 block of East Meadowview Lane. The fourth report was of a small fire that occurred in the 2700 block of North Rio De Flag Drive. Flagstaff Police are asking the public’s help on these cases. If you witnessed any suspicious or criminal activity or have heard who may be responsible for these fires please contact the Flagstaff Police or Silent Witness.