Cottonwood Police are looking for 49-year old Traci Ann Koelzer for defrauding the Old Town Association

Recently in April, Cottonwood Police detectives took a fraud report involving the Old Town Association, or OTA. Sergeant Monica Kuhlt says detectives identify the suspect as 49-year old, Traci Ann Koelzer, who was the Treasurer for OTA. Kuhlt says the financial loss is yet to be determined however, it could exceed one hundred thousand dollars. She says it appears Koelzer became aware of the pending criminal investigation and fled the area. Her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Kuhlt says they are actively looking for Koelzer and the investigation is still ongoing. If anyone knows her whereabouts they are asked to contact the Cottonwood Police.