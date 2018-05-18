Arizona governor signs 55 remaining bills and vetoed 7 others in last effort before the end of the Legislative Session

Wednesday, Governor Doug Ducey took the final action of the state legislative session when he signed 55 new laws and vetoed seven others, including a measure that could have hiked drivers’ insurance rates. The legislative session officially ended on May 4th when lawmakers adjourned. But the governor had until Wednesday to decide whether to sign or veto dozens of bills that were passed in the final days when lawmakers voted on a flurry of bills as well as a $10.4 billion spending plan for the state’s next fiscal year. Overall this year, Ducey signed 346 bills and vetoed 23 others.