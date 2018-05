YCSO seeking anyone with information on 16-year old Rylee Krueger’s whereabouts. Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says a warrant with nationwide extradition authorization has been issued for her arrest. D’Evelyn says Krueger’s father reported that she had run away her home in Prescott sometime after 9 pm Thursday. Krueger is on active probation and had removed her GPS device before leaving. Anyone with information regarding Krueger’s whereabouts is asked to call YCSO.