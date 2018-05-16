Romaine lettuce outbreak update:  172 sick in 32 states

Health officials say nearly two dozen more cases have been reported in a food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that the total number of people sickened by a strain of E. coli is now 172 across 32 states. Officials say at least 75 people have been hospitalized, including 20 with kidney failure. One death was reported in California. Health officials say there is a lag time of two to three weeks between when someone falls ill and when it’s reported to the CDC.