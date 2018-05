The National Weather Service in Bellemont has issued a Red Flag Warning for Thursday due to strong winds and low relative humidity for southern Coconino, Southern Navajo and Southern Apache Counties. The warning runs from 11-am to 7-pm. Southwest winds of 15-to-20mph with gusts up to 40mph should be expected. Any fires that develop will spread rapidly. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent.