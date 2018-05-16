Recent incidents have rangers at Grand Canyon National Park reminding visitors to view wildlife safely

Rangers at Grand Canyon have responded to several human-animal interactions in the last few weeks, one of which resulted in serious, but not life-threatening injuries to a visitor. At Grand Canyon National Park, animals like elk sometimes lose their natural fear of people and can become habituated by the presence of food and water. Even small animals such as squirrels and ravens can have the bold habit of approaching people, looking for food, opening bags, and on occasion, biting hands. Park officials say a safe distance for photographing small wildlife is usually 25 yards and 100 yards from large wildlife. They say if you are close enough to take a selfie with an animal, you are too close.