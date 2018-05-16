Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to structure fire

Tuesday afternoon, Cottonwood Fire responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the 300 block of North 11th Street. Chief Mike Kuykendall says upon arrival crews found the fire had spread to a vehicle and a shed, located immediately adjacent to the residence. Officials also say the fire was moving rapidly through vegetation toward another residence. Kuykendall says firefighters were able to prevent fire spread to the residential structures, however the shed structure was a total loss, and the vehicle suffered extensive fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.