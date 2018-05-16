Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Managers plan area closures as conditions worsen

Due to increasing drought conditions and high to very high fire danger, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests officials say area closures will be implemented in some parts of the forest. Closure areas are decided upon by district and forest leadership with the primary objective of protecting communities at high risk of wildland fire. Officials say prevailing southwest winds will also play a role in determining locations of area closures. Officials say when forest closures are in effect, everyone is prohibited from entering the forest – including Forest Service personnel, unless they are responding to a wildfire or other emergency or patrolling to ensure enforcement of the closure. Officials say violating Stage II fire restrictions or going into a closed area is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court; is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor, and a fine of up to $10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months, or both. For up to date information on fire restrictions in your area, go to firerestrictions.us.