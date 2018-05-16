19 year old Dewey-Humbolt man in critical condition after his vehicle becomes airborne and strikes a bridge

Tuesday evening, Prescott Police Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 89A and Granite Dells Parkway for a single motor vehicle accident. Lead Officer Dave Fuller says officers learned that 19-year old Brock Everist, of Dewey-Humbolt, was driving westbound on Hwy 89A when his vehicle left the roadway and struck the protection barrels in front of the overpass at Granite Dells Parkway. Fuller says after the vehicle hit the barrels, the vehicle went airborne and struck a bridge support pillar head on. He says the vehicle ultimately landed in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 89A where it came to rest under the overpass and caught on fire.Fuller says Everist was transported to YRMC in critical condition and later flown to a Phoenix area hospital. The roadway was closed for several hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation.