Recent wildfires stress importance of signing up for emergency alerts

With the recent fires in Prescott Valley, the Viewpoint Fire and the Fain Fire, Prescott Valley Police Sgt. Jason Kauffman wants all residents to sign up for emergency notifications through Nixle and CodeRED to receive alerts during an emergency situation. To register for alerts on Nixle send a text message to 88-87-77 with your current zip code. To sign up for CodeRED, in Yavapai County go to ycsoaz.gov, in Coconino County go to Coconino.az.gov. All residents of Yavapai and Coconino Counties are encouraged to sign up for notifications to stay informed in the case of an emergency.