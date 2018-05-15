Governor Doug Ducey signs bill allowing agricultural hemp production

Governor Doug Ducey today signed SB 1098, providing funding for the Arizona Department of Agriculture’s or AZDA agricultural pilot program allowing universities and those with a license from AZDA to begin cultivating industrial hemp – the fiber form of cannabis. Specifically, the hemp would be required to remain below 0.3 percent THC. Harvested hemp is used for a wide range of products including building materials, food, paper and textiles. Currently, at least 34 states have passed legislation related to industrial hemp.

