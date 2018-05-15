Ex-Flagstaff policeman pleads guilty to assaulting a woman

A former Flagstaff police officer indicted for punching a woman in the face while trying to arrest her in 2016 has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Jeffrey Bonar was sentenced Tuesday in Coconino County Superior Court to 18 months of unsupervised probation. A February 8th indictment charged Bonar with aggravated assault in the November 2016 encounter with Marissa Morris that a bystander captured on video. The encounter came during an eviction when Bonar thought there was an active warrant for Morris’ arrest. A new indictment was issued three months ago after a judge ordered grand jurors to reconsider information that might clear Bonar, who had pleaded not guilty and his case appeared headed to trial.

Bonar resigned from the Flagstaff Police Department in 2017.

Thanks to AP.