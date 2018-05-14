YCSO is trying to locate a runaway girl on active probation

Friday, YCSO deputies conducted a runaway juvenile investigation in the 3000 block of Highway 89 in Prescott. Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says 16-year old Rylee Kruger’s father reported his daughter ran away sometime after 9 pm on Thursday. Rylee is on active probation and had removed her GPS device before leaving. Rylee was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes in the fabric, white tennis shoes and a long sleeved top. Rylee has been despondent in the past and there is concern for her welfare.Deputies checked the home of her boyfriend in Paulden and confirmed Rylee had just been there and fled on foot with her boyfriend after hearing deputies were searching for her. The next day, deputies found the boyfriend who claimed she had since left the area headed for Phoenix, possibly in a red Honda Civic. A probation warrant for Rylee is in progress. Anyone with information regarding Rylee’s location, is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.