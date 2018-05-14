Prescott Fire has a busy morning.

Prescott Fire has had a busy morning. Fire Marshal Don Devendorf says crews responded to two fires downtown this (Monday) morning. He says the first fire was on Gurley Street and burned 1/8 of an acre. The second was off Montezuma Street and consumed 2 acres. Devendorf says crews also responded to false reports of fires that turned out to be smoke from Viewpoint Fire and the Downtown fires drifting into neighborhoods and alarming the residents. Devendorf also says just before noon fire crews responded back to the Viewpoint fire for a possible hot spot.