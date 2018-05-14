Louisiana Man Arrested for 2nd Degree Murder of Arizona man

Sunday morning just after 2am, Prescott Police Officers responded to the area of 800 White Spar Road in reference to a call of shots fired. Lead officer David Fuller says upon arrival officers found 44-year old Chris Scoggins, of Surprise, who had been shot several times. Fuller says Scoggins was transported to YRMC where he was later pronounced deceased. He says officers found a subject being detained by other people on scene, identified as 39-year old Michael Ryan from Louisiana. Detectives learned the Scoggins was in town with a group of motorcyclists from the Phoenix area. The victim confronted Ryan about a report of him touching a female member of the motorcycle group inappropriately. During the confrontation Ryan presented a handgun and shot the victim several times.Fuller says Ryan was booked on one count of Second Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement and one count of Sexual Abuse. The incident is still under investigation.