5 Major Wildfires Burning in Arizona

There are currently 5 wildfires burning in Arizona; three of the fires were touched off over the Mother’s Day weekend. The Woods Fire is burning northwest of Woods Canyon Lake on the Apache/Sitgreaves National Forests. The fire was human caused and has charred 103-acres. The fire was reported Friday afternoon at 2-pm and is 25% contained. The Pinery Fire is burning in southern Arizona near Douglas and has burned 1,200-acres. The human caused fire was first reported on Saturday afternoon. The Rattlesnake Fire in eastern Arizona is 90% contained at over 26,000 acres. Forest officials expect the fire to burn until the monsoon arrives. The same applies to the Tinder Fire near Clint’s Well. At last report it was over 16,000-acres in size and 79% contained. The Viewpoint Fire in Prescott Valley should now be 100% contained. It touched off last Friday morning and forced the evacuation of several streets north of the Viewpoint Subidvision. Along with destroying two homes, the fire burned 8-square miles and destroyed 12 other structures, four travel trailers and six vehicles. The fire started out as a few small fires along Highway-89-A and quickly grew to over 5,600-acres in size. In addition to the large wildfires, several smaller fires were fought over the weekend; fires were reported along I-40, both east and west of Flagstaff, near Black Canyon City and Sunset Point Rest Area. Due to the fact many of these fires started along roadways, it’s likely they were caused by a thrown out cigarette, dragging chains or some other vehicle malfunction.