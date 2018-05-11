Viewpoint Subdivision in PV evacuated/Chino Valley Subdivision on pre-evacuation due to wildfire

The Viewpoint Subdivision in Prescott Valley has been evacuated and Chino Valley Subdivision has been placed on pre-evacuation order due to a series of brush fires that started along Highway-89-A. Central Arizona Fire crews and air support are working to stop the spread of the fire, but with a Red Flag Warning and Wind Advisory in effect today, the fire is spreading quickly. At last report the fire had charred well over 200-acres. The blaze has also closed southbound Highway-89-A with estimated time of re-opening; northbound traffic is reduced to one lane. At last report the fire was burning just west of the subdivisions and was heading north. With this fire starting in several locations along the highway, it’s possible the blaze was started by a dragging chain.