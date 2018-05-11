Portion of Perkinsville Road now under mandatory evacuation due to Viewpoint Fire

Further evacuations have been deemed necessary by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in wake of the Viewpoint Fire, earlier referred to as the 89E Fire. Yavapai County Emergency Management spokesperson Marcie Slay says residents on Perkinsville Road east of Mile Marker 8 in the area of Buddhist Temple are under mandatory evacuation as are residents on North Poquito Valley Road, north of Acre Way and Antelope Meadows Drive. The Red Cross has established a shelter at Yavapai College and a Yavapai Animal Disaster Services is set up at the college too to accept small animals. Large animals, such as horses, can be taken to the old Yavapai County Fairgrounds on Highway-89-A.