Officials reminding the public to “keep wildlife wild”

Mule deer fawning season has arrived and officials want to remind the public of the importance of “keeping wildlife wild”. Officials say newborn fawns spend their first few days in hiding, away from its mother, as a form of protection until they are strong enough to run from predators. If you encounter a fawn, officials say leave it be, as the mother is somewhere nearby. Interacting with the animal or worse, taking the animal with you, has a hugely detrimental impact. Officials also say a healthy newborn fawn may play dead when approached to remain undetected, and to not take this as a sign the animal needs to be rescued.