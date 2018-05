Recently, Camp Verde Marshal’s Office participated in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Campaign. Officials say they collected and turned in approximately 120 pounds of drugs to the DEA as a result. The DEA Phoenix Field Division calculated a total of 12,000 pounds collected from agencies around the state during the April 28th event. Since the Campaigns inception in 2010, the DEA has taken 145,000 pounds of drugs from Arizona alone, and nationally just shy of 10,000,000 pounds.