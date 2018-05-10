DPS helicopter is back in service after being grounded for repairs of damage due to a bird strike

A DPS helicopter is back in service after being grounded due to damage from a bird strike that occurred during an early morning flight. DPS officials say the helicopter was returning to its base in Kingman after a search mission recently when a bird broke through the aircraft’s left front chin bubble. They say the trooper on board described the impact as a series of loud thuds accompanied by a sudden rush of air, debris, bird blood and other bird remains into the cockpit. Neither the trooper nor the pilot were injured and the helicopter landed safely near Williams.

DPS spokesman Quentin Mehr says FAA-certified DPS aircraft technicians repaired the aircraft and it returned to service Monday.