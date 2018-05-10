AG Brnovich Obtains Full Restitution for Victims of Annual Minutes Scam

Attorney General Mark Brnovich obtained a consent judgment against Compliance Filings Service, or CFS, for allegedly sending government look-alike “Annual Minutes” mailers to Arizona businesses as a scam. The company is required to pay $88,650 in restitution. All of the 850 businesses that mailed a check to will have the opportunity to receive a full refund. Between 2016 and 2017, CFS allegedly sent over 129,000 deceptive solicitations to businesses instructing them to pay $150 “to meet the “Annual Report” requirement of Arizona law. Officials say the Arizona Corporation Commission does have such a requirement. The Attorney General’s Office is in the process of mailing notices to businesses that are eligible for restitution.