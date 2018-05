YCSO has released a sex offender notification for residents living in the 5000 block of North Bice Road in Rimrock. In 2003, 44-year-old George Webster Oclair, pled guilty in Yavapai County to Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor. In 2008, Offender pled guilty to failure to register as a Sex Offender. Oclair is considered a level 3 offender or a high risk to the community.