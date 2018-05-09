Trooper injured in foot chase with suspect along Highway-180

Further details have been released regarding a DPS Trooper that was injured during a call Monday night. DPS officials say the Trooper was called out to Highway-180 on a report of a pedestrian in the roadway. When the Trooper tried to arrest the subject for drug paraphernalia, the suspect ran into the woods. During the foot chase, the Trooper tripped and struck his head on a log, causing him injury. A second Trooper located the suspect and took him into custody. The investigation revealed that 29-year old Jorge Esquivel of Flagstaff had been in a crash prior to his contact with DPS. The crashed vehicle was located and it’s believed there was a second person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but that person has not been located. Esquivel was charged with resisting arrest, assault on an officer and possession of dangerous drugs; meth.