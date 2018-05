Ballots for the May 15-th Special Election should not be mailed back after today, they may not reach the elections in time to count. Yavapai County voters who still have their ballots should drop them off in person at any of the special election boxes outside city and town halls or the county buildings in Prescott and Cottonwood. All ballots are due by 7-pm Tuesday night. Voters are deciding the 20-year extension of the quarter-cent jail district sales tax.