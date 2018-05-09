Resident illegally burning trash causes a fire, gets cited

Monday afternoon, YCSO deputies were called to the 53000 block of Carlita Drive in Seligman, regarding a fire. Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says Seligman Fire personnel arrived and contained to a single property. He says the fire damaged 2 travel trailers, a mobile home, vehicles and other materials stored nearby.D’Evelyn says the property owner, 76-year-old Denis Lentz, told deputies he had been burning trash in a barrel when the fire became uncontrollable and spread. Deputies cited Lentz for violation of the Yavapai County Ordinance prohibiting open burning. Lentz was unable to call for help because he has no working phones. 911 calls from concerned citizens in area alerted fire and sheriff officials.D’Evelyn says fire personnel remained on scene for an extended period of time to make sure the fire would not reignite. With the amount of fire activity seen in the past few weeks, he says that it is critical that residents follow the fire bans in place.