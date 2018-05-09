Lawnmower starts grass fire this morning.

Verde Valley Fire responded to a wildland fire on the 13000 block of E. Lee Pasture Road this morning. Fire chief Nazih Hazime says crews arrived to find a small grass fire. He says crews were able to control and quickly extinguish the fire before it spread any further. Hazime says the cause of the fire was linked to the use of a lawn mower. Yavapai County is in a Stage 2 fire restriction which prohibits the use of power tools including yard equipment. Hazime says this is an example of how dry the conditions are and susceptible to ignition. If high wind were present this outcome could have been much worse.