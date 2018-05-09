Flagstaff Fire dispatched to a wildland fire burning on McMillan Mesa

Tuesday evening, Flagstaff Fire dispatched three fire engines, a water tender and a battalion chief to the report of a wildland fire burning on McMillan Mesa. Officials say upon arrival, crews found a 10th of an acre wildfire burning with 3-4 foot flame lengths, and quickly stopped its spread. Investigators say the fire appears to be human caused. Flagstaff Fire Officials say they continue to respond to wildfires, bonfires, campfires, and charcoal barbecues on a daily basis even though under stage two fire restrictions, open burning is never allowed in the city.