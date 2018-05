DPS has released the names of the two people were killed in a head-on collision on Highway-87 north of Payson Saturday morning. DPS says the driver of the passenger vehicle was 39- year old Merlin Nez of Dilkon. Nez crossed the centerline while headed southbound and collided with a northbound pickup driven by 79-year old Larry Pearcy of Prescott. The crash closed the highway for several hours.