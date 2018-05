The City of Prescott is beginning a Citizen’s Academy to introduce then public to the inner workings of the city. The Citizen’s Academy is free of charge and consists of 8 classes, which highlight various departments, operations, and facilities of the city. Classes run July 12th through August 30th on Thursday evenings. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 8th. To learn more about the academy or to apply, please visit prescott-az.gov.