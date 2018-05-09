16 year old involved in hit-and-run accident in Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred Monday afternoon at 3. A 16-year old female driver failed to see a 12-year old pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck them. After striking the child, the girl stopped briefly and then continued down Lakeshore Drive. A witness followed the girl to a parking lot at which time the police responded. Spokesman Jerry Ferguson says the child was airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital where they remain in critical condition. No charges have been filed at this time; the incident is being reviewed by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.