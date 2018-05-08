YCSO arrests woman producing and passing counterfeit bills in the Verde Valley

In April, a YCSO detective followed up on a prior investigation involving counterfeit US Currency being passed at businesses in the Verde Valley. Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says based on his knowledge of a suspect who had been identified in a 2017 Cornville counterfeit currency case, the detective determined 38-year-old Stara Brummett of Cornville was likely responsible for multiple reported incidents in recent months. During the search of her home, detectives seized several inkjet printers and numerous chemicals used to wash US currency. Detectives also found a large of amount of counterfeit bills in $20, $50, and $100 denominations. Detectives also located some the property Brummett bought at a garage sale with counterfeit money. It appeared Brummett used almost every room for some aspect of the counterfeiting operation. D’Evelyn says Brummett used washed bills that would not be detected as fake by counterfeit detection pens. The goal of Brummett in every instance was to pass the counterfeit currency and receive authentic currency as changeBrummett was booked into the Camp Verde Jail.