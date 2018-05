Highway 67 from Highway 89A at Jacob Lake to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, May 15th. After the park’s North Rim facilities close each winter, ADOT doesn’t plow the 43-mile highway and so it’s closed, reopening each spring along with park facilities. The highway has been closed for winter since Dec. 1st. Highway 64 is open year-round to the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.