The second annual Young Adult Career and Job Fair is being held from 1-to-5-pm next Wednesday at the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center in Prescott. The fair is geared toward people ages 16-to-24. Those who attend will learn about available employment resources and how to obtain in-demand job skills. There will be dozens of employers looking to fill open positions and recruit trainees. Find ways to prepare for the fair by visiting arizonaatwork.com