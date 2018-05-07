Jerome Fire responds to illegal chainsaw use under Stage II fire restrictions

Stage II restrictions went into place for our area last Friday, and residents need to be aware of what they can and cannot do under Stage II. Jerome Fire Chief Rusty Blair says they responded to the illegal use of a chainsaw near the State Park over the weekend. Blair says chainsaws are not allowed due to the potential to throw sparks. He also reminds that fires of any sort, smoking outdoors, tools that could create sparks such as grinders and welders,torches, fireworks and target shooting is not allowed under Stage II.Restrictions may vary from one jurisdiction to another. Go to firerestrictions.us to see restrictions for your area or call your local fire department.