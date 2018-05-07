Flagstaff Police Department release list of top ten most dangerous intersections

The Flagstaff Police Department has just released an up to date list of the top ten most dangerous intersections in Flagstaff. The intersection with the most reported traffic accidents is Milton Rd. and Butler Ave. In 2nd place – Route 66 and Ponderosa Parkway, with Route 66 and Fanning Dr. taking 3rd. The intersections of North Highway 89 and Marketplace Dr., Country Club Dr. and Smoke Rise Dr. take 4th, 5th and 6th. The list also includes the intersections at Route 66 and Humphreys Street, Butler and Lone Tree Rd., Milton Rd. and Forest Meadows Ave. and Huntington Dr. and Fourth Street.