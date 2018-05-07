Cottonwood Police searching for sex offender on the loose

Cottonwood Police are searching for 35-year old, Kai Keller, of Cottonwood. Sergeant Monica Kuhlt says Keller is a dangerously high risk level 3 sex offender who recently fled. She says Keller either didn’t charge his GPS or has cut it off and his current whereabouts are unknown. He has an active felony warrant for violating his probation in addition to a misdemeanor warrant out of Cottonwood Municipal Court for failing to appear on shoplifting charges. Keller is described as a white male, 6’04”, 285 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair balding. He has a tattoo of a nine pointed star on his left forearm. Kuhlt says Keller may be driving a gray 2004 Toyota 4 door sedan with an Arizona registration of CDA3390. If anyone knows his whereabouts you are asked to call the police or Silent Witness at 800-932-3232. Keller is required to register as a sex offender for a conviction of sexual exploitation of a minor, luring of a minor and sexual conduct with a minor.