Citizen tip to police prevents criminal from appearing in court with a weapon

Thursday, members of the Major Crime Apprehension Team (MCAT) were notified by the Navajo County Probation Department that 63-year old James Richards of White Mountain Lakes could appear in court with a weapon and cause a problem. Officials say officers learned from concerned citizen that Richards would be at the Show Low Court house on Thursday and had made statements that he intended to “shoot it up”. Officials say Richards is a convicted felon and is a prohibited possessor. Officers staked out the court and identified Richards as he arrived in his vehicle. Detectives intercepted him prior to entering the court house at which time he was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Detectives served a search warrant on his residence and discovered multiple guns including an AR-15 rifle, two AK-47’s and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Richards was booked into Navajo County Jail charged with misconduct with weapons as a felon and bringing a firearm to a court. Further charges will follow due to the weapons found at the residence. Richards was released on a $1,000 paper bond.