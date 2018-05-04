Tinder Fire evacuees going home today

Residents of the Blue Ridge area evacuated last Sunday due to the Tinder Fire are being allowed to return home today. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has organized the re-entry process. Officials say hazards still exist in the area so the re-entry date and times may change without warning. Returning residents will be required to show identification to law enforcement officials before being allowed beyond the staffed checkpoints north and south of Blue Ridge. If the address on the ID does not match the property address, then residents will be asked to produce a utility bill or similar document to confirm the address. By sunset tonight all the roadblocks in place will be lifted. The Tinder Fire was caused by an abandoned and illegal campfire last Friday. By Sunday the fire had traveled more than 3-miles in strong winds, destroying 30-homes and 17-minor structures. Residents that lost their homes have been notified and will be the first allowed back into the area.